Danielle talks the walk for NI Chest Heart and Stroke

Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke Community and Events Fundraiser Danielle Hollinger from Ahoghill is calling on everyone in the Ballymena community to put on their best walking boots and join her at the NICHS Causeway Coast Walk on Saturday, September 23.

Danielle (27) joined the charity in June 2016 as the Community Support Officer and has recently moved the Community and Events Co-coordinator role.

She said: “I’m so excited about this new position and cannot wait to get out into the community and meet the people who support us.

“Without our supporters we wouldn’t be able to provide the live changing services that we do.”

Danielle recently met up with Claire Walker, her mum Priscilla and Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke’s Causeway Support Group members Lorna Wilmont and Isobel Houston (pictured) and they are all hoping to encourage the local community to take part and raise vital funds for the charity.

Claire and Priscilla have been strong supporters of NICHS since Claire’s brother William, passed away in May 2011, aged 25, of heart failure.

William was born with Congenital Heart Disease and was due to have an aortic valve replacement just two weeks after his passing. The Walker family has now raised an incredible £23,000 for the charity in William’s memory.

If you would like to register for the event or for more information visit, https://nichs.org.uk/support-us/challenge-events/causewaywalk/ or call 02890 320 184.