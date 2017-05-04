Dementia Awareness Week campaign

Alzheimer’s Society in Antrim and Ballymena is encouraging residents to unite against dementia this Dementia Awareness Week which runs May 14-20.

Throughout the week, Alzheimer’s Society staff and volunteers will be at locations around the area to encourage local people to tackle dementia by volunteering, donating or campaigning for change.

On Monday, May 15, they will be at Ballymena Health & Well-being Centre, Cushendall Road, Ballymena, from 9.30am-4.30pm and again on Friday, May 19, from 9.30am-1pm.

They will also be at Ballymena Central Library on Pat’s Brae on May 17 from 9.30am-5pm, at Holy Well Hospital in Antrim on May 18 from 11am-4pm and at First Trust Bank in Antrim on May 18 from 5.30-7pm.

This year’s Dementia Awareness Week, Alzheimer’s Society is asking people to come together to unite against dementia, forgetting their differences to help urgently find a cure, improve care, and offer help and understanding.

Barry Smyth, Operations Manager for Alzheimer’s Society in the Northern Trust said: “We’re calling on people in Antrim/Ballymena to show their support this Dementia Awareness Week.

“Dementia doesn’t care who you are; it could affect us all. It’s set to be the 21st century’s biggest killer, with someone developing it every three minutes, and so many people are facing it alone.

“People with dementia often feel – and are – misunderstood, marginalised and isolated but with the right support and understanding they can continue to live fulfilling lives and make a contribution to their communities. So, unite with us now and join us at the above events. More than 20,000 people are living with dementia in Northern Ireland. Alzheimer’s Society is here for anyone affected by dementia. The charity provides information and support, to find out more call the National Dementia Helpline on 0300 222 1122 or visit alzheimers.org.uk/DAW Unite with us now at alzheimers.org.uk”.