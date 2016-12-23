Diamond packed as Ahoghill Christmas lights are switched on

The Diamond area in Ahoghill was packed for the annual Christmas lights ‘switch on’.
The Rev Gary Millar co-ordinated proceedings and Heather Murray performed the official switch on. The centre of the village was packed to capacity for the annual festive event.
Santa arrived in style, courtesy of Ahoghill YFC, and after he entered his grotto in Coaching for Christ, all of the young people received a gift. During the evening members of Ahoghill Gospel Hall provided refreshments.
(Pictures kindly submitted).
