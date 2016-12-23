Diamond packed as Ahoghill Christmas lights are switched on

The Diamond area in Ahoghill was packed for the annual Christmas lights ‘switch on’.

The Diamond area in Ahoghill was packed for last weeks annual switch on. Pupils from Fourtowns, St Pauls and Longstone Primary schools entertained the crowd with lots of seasonal music. The Rev Gary Millar co-ordinated proceedings and he invited Heather Murray to perform the official switch on. Santa arrived in style courtesy of Ahoghill YFC and after he entered his grotto in Coaching for Christ all of the young people received a gift. During the course of the evening members of Ahoghill Gospel Hall kindly provided refreshments.

