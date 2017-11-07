Dinner time for Glarryford YFC

Glarryford YFC Club’s annual Dinner is being held on Friday, November 17 in Ballymena Rugby Club at 7.30pm.
The meal, provided by Jane’s Kitchen, is priced at £25 per person.
To order tickets, contact Jessica Reid on 07525910829.
