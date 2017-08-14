Do you know Ballymena’s Best Kept ‘Community Achiever’ of 2017

Do you know someone in our community who always goes the extra mile to help keep the area at its ‘Best Kept’?

If so, then it’s time to speak up as the Northern Ireland Best Kept Awards has issued a final call to the Ballymena area to nominate special individuals who work tirelessly to ensure our communities are a better, cleaner and brighter place for everyone.

The event, organised by the Northern Ireland Amenity Council, launched in January with new partner George Best Belfast City Airport.

The initiative seeks to identify and celebrate Northern Ireland’s best looked after towns, villages, schools, healthcare facilities and housing areas, as well as the invaluable volunteers who give their time to ensure their areas stay tidy. First established in 1957, the competition has grown over the years and now includes 90 awards across six categories.

The ‘Community Achiever’ award was introduced in 2015 to recognise the hard work and important role that volunteers play. Nominations should be emailed to niamenity@btconnect.com on or before Friday, August 25, the applications will then be judged and the winner announced at the final awards ceremony of the year for Best Kept Town andVillage at Belfast City Hall on October 10.

Doreen Muskett, President, Northern Ireland Amenity Council, said: “Volunteers are central to ensuring that our cities, towns and villages are litter free, clean and colourful. Without their efforts, the Best Kept Awards would simply not exist and it is thanks to them that our communities are a better, cleaner and brighter place for everyone to enjoy.

“Over the 60 years of the Best Kept Award initiatives, our judges have met hundreds of inspiring individuals who go the extra mile for the benefit of their community, neighbours and everyone’s enjoyment.

“We are delighted to be able to recognise special individuals who go above and beyond for the benefit of all.”

Nominating an individual for the Community Achiever award is really simple. All you need to do is submit a short summary outlining who the person is, describing some of their great work and their impact on your community.