Does your family have Titanic tales to tell?

Did any of your ancestors help build the Titanic in the iconic Harland and Wolff shipyard?

Or, perhaps some of your relatives remember the child evacuees from Gibraltar who were housed with families in Ballymena during World War II.

You may be surprised at the times in which our recent ancestors lived, according to a new company which aims ‘to make the past a present for future generations’ with a new way of compiling family histories. A unique new service, ‘Histories In The Making’ presents people’s family research in a readable and informative way, putting that information into a wider historical context and delivering it in a way that is readable for all the family.

They also deliver that research in a tech-friendly way by offering their clients updatable, interactive web pages that can be sent to family members all around the globe.

Most families have an amateur historian – the one person who provides information on the family tree if a milestone celebration or gathering is planned.

However, with the oral tradition dying out and many families now connected digitally around the world, there is the potential for this word-of-mouth information to become either stagnant or lost.

“We want to package the past for families,” said David Lawlor, of ‘Histories In The Making’.

“Very often, people will either have scraps of information about an ancestor or they might have a vast tome of genealogical research that is difficult to read. We knit their stories together and package what people have discovered, putting it into a broader historical context.

“We produce printed posters and brochures and also offer clients a secure digital file, which is easily updated to the entire family network in real time, allowing the family history to grow organically as time moves on,” said David.

“Once you have sent the file to family members, any subsequent additions to it will automatically update on the original file received by relatives,” he said.

David, a journalist and history blogger and who has written six novels, likes nothing more than to tell a story.

“I want families’ ancestral stories to be personal and not dry pieces of information that people struggle to relate to,” he said..