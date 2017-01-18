Dogs Trust Ballymena host ‘Family Reunion’

A family of Border Collie’s, all of whom are ex-residents of Dogs Trust Ballymena and who found new homes across Northern Ireland last year, were invited back to the Rehoming Centre for a special get together this week.

While visiting the rehoming centre, staff got the chance to spend some quality time with their old canine friends, while the dogs were treated to some very delicious dog friendly “pupcakes” in honour of the occasion.

Mother, Pippa, aged two, became a resident at the Rehoming Centre in March 2015 and was heavily pregnant at the time. After giving birth she later found her special someone, Ian Pritchard, who was delighted to give her the forever home she needed.

Also there on the day were her pups Flynn, Suke, Nona, Thor, Roe and Dexter with their respective new families.

Mr Pritchard also brought along Pippa’s new companion, another ex-Dogs Trust resident he adopted; six year-old Steele who came into Dogs Trust’s care with only three legs but these days spends most of his time giving Pippa a run for her money.

Ian Pritchard said: “It was great catching up with Pippa’s family and seeing the resemblance among them – it’s uncanny! You could tell she recognised her pups and they had such a good time catching up.

“We really appreciate the staff at Dogs Trust Ballymena for holding this event and it shows how much they care about each dog, even after they are no longer in their care.”

Oonagh Philips, Dogs Trust Ballymena Rehoming Centre Manager, said: “Every dog who comes into our care immediately becomes a member of the Dogs Trust family and that never changes, even after they have found their forever homes. We love catching up with families to find out how our dogs are getting on in their new homes and it’s so rewarding to see how their personalities have flourished as a result.”

If you are interested in adopting a dog please get in touch with Dogs Trust Ballymena on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centres/ballymena/