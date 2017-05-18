Dogs’ Trust Fun Day invitation extended

Dogs Trust Ballymena is inviting dog-lovers and their four-legged friends to its annual Family Fun Day on Saturday June 10, in its first new venue in 29 years.

Being held at the Michelin Athletic Club in Ballymena from 12noon to 4pm, the event is billed as offering plenty of fun and games for everyone.

A spokesperson said: “The activities will once again include the ever popular ‘All Day Fun Dog Show’ with classes including: Best Senior Dog, Cutest Puppy and Best Rescue Dog, so make sure your four-legged friends have their paws at the ready to em’bark’ on a bit of friendly canine competition.

“Other activities on the day will include a Doggy Dash, a raffle, various stalls and the ever popular Dogs’ Trust Tombola.

“There will be ‘Canine Carers’ on hand to offer rehoming advice and free microchipping and even a Dogs’ Trust Reunion.”

Dogs’ Trust Ballymena Supporter Relations Officer Samuel Reid added: “There are all sorts of fun activities planned throughout the day so do come along and support Dogs’ Trust Ballymena we can promise you a really fun day out for all the family.

“We currently still have spaces available for trade pitches and we are appealing for donations for the raffle and tombola stall.

“We are so excited to be hosting our annual Fun Day in an all new venue.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to meet local dog lovers and raise pounds for the hounds in our care as all proceeds from the day help us to care for the many stray, abandoned and unwanted dogs we currently care for at our Ballymena Rehoming Centre, said Samuel.

Gates open from 12noon.

Entry is £2 per adult and children are admitted free but encouraged to donate one tin of dog food.

For more information contact Samuel Reid via email at samuel.reid@dogtrust.org.uk or by phone on 028 2566 1007.