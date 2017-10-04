Dunclug Partnership rewards residents for best kept gardens

The most cared for green spaces in the Dunclug Estate have been recognised and the people that tend to them rewarded.

The owners of the gardens shortlisted in a Best Kept Garden Competition held by the Dunclug Partnership were invited along with guests to an awards event in the Estate’s Community Centre at the end of September.

Members of the Dunclug Partnership which recently held a Best Kept Garden Competition to find the most cared for spaces in the estate

Chair of the Partnership Danuta Smolinska, confirmed the success of the contest.

“How easy it is when our lives are so busy and we have so many priorities to neglect the green space around our homes. However, it is obvious to our group and the judges that for some, these spaces are an oasis of calm, a place to exercise in, a playground for our children, our reading spots, our wee cup of tea place, an extension of our homes,” she said.

“We were delighted to run this competition which highlights the best of the best gardens in our area and we look forward to making this competition an annual part of our group’s calendar of events.”

Local Cllr Audrey Wales, MBE, said: “It is a pleasure to present these well-deserved awards to local residents who have achieved extremely high standards in garden maintenance and impressive floral displays within the Dunclug, Dunvale and Millfield areas. Dunclug Partnership are be commended for actively engaging and encouraging residents’ participation in community activities which make a positive difference to all residents’ lives. Regular community clean ups and social events which include participation from across the age spectrum ensure community inclusion, a sense of belonging and importantly a pride of place.

“Council is committed to encouraging partnership work which ultimately makes a real difference to our citizens’ lives. Dunclug Partnership has truly embraced Council’s Corporate vision of “working together to create a better future for all. Each member is to be commended for the selfless giving of their invaluable time and efforts. I congratulate all the winners and also all the volunteers and agencies for their diligence and commitment to improve and maintain the Dunclug area’s social and environmental standards throughout the year.”

The Partnership have extended thanks to The Northern Ireland Housing Executive BRIC Programme which funded the event, also Supporting Communities NI, North Ballymena Community Cluster (NBCC) and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for their continued support throughout the competition.

Anyone who would like to join the Partnership’s volunteer team can contact Rhoda on 07778 345526 for details.