East Antrim pupils make ‘smart moves’

Schools across East Antrim are making ‘smart moves’ in a bid to cut congestion at school gates, boost pupil health and promote a more sustainable lifestyle.

Pupils are taking action following the launch of the Translink Eco-Schools Travel Challenge which promotes walking, cycling, bus and train travel for the school run instead of car use.

Translink’s Ursula Henderson said: “The Challenge is a smart move to get more young people thinking about the importance of ‘active travel’. It incorporates curriculum-linked classroom resources and encourages schools to develop sustainable travel plans for at least two-weeks as a way to achieve the prestigious Eco-Schools Green Flag Award. Over the past five years, almost 6000 pupils have taken part in the challenge completing 66,514 sustainable journeys – an increase of 64% in sustainable journeys from before the challenge, resulting in 23,797 fewer car journeys on our roads.”

Translink are encouraging all schools to submit their own #Smartmovers Project – demonstrating the steps they’ve taken to study the Eco Schools Transport Topic.

“Taking part is easy - simply visit www.translink.co.uk/ecoschools/ to download our fun Key Stage 1 – 3 travel challenge classroom resources, find out more about our #Smartmovers project and be in with a chance of winning fantastic prizes for your school!”,

For further information click www.translink.co.uk/ecoschools/. Deadline for completed Translink Eco-Schools Travel Challenge entries is May 21, 2018. For further information call Eco-Schools on 028 9073 6920.