Emma calls ‘Action!’ on film-making

An Antrim woman is one of a number of young film-makers working on the Cinemagic feature film ‘Grace and Goliath’ which has just gone into production.

Emma Kelly from Antrim is working as a trainee Assistant Director on the film.

She is one of 37 young trainee film-makers, aged 18-25, who will have the chance to earn their first credit on a feature and train alongside industry professionals led by director Tony Mitchell (The Bible, AD The Bible Continues, Primeval, Supervolcano and Flood) and actors Ciarán McMenamin (Paula, Saving The Titanic), Emy Aneke (The Predator and Star Trek: Beyond) and Aoibhinn McGinnity (Quarry, Love/Hate).

Young filmmakers across all departments will have the opportunity to develop their talents and skills on the film, produced by Cinemagic Chief Executive, Joan Burney Keatings and written by Maire Campbell (Chancer, A Christmas Star). Grace and

Grace and Goliath follows the success of Cinemagic’s first feature, A Christmas Star in 2014-15, which gave young filmmakers an invaluable opportunity to work across disciplines such as directing, production, costume and make-up, sound, lighting and music composition.

With the experience from this Cinemagic opportunity, trainees have gone on to secure work with various film and television companies in the last two years including BBC, HBO, Disney, Sky Atlantic, RTE, and Bedlam Productions.

Filming will take place throughout June in Belfast and on the North Coast, including scenes at Odyssey Pavilion and Belfast’s National Football Stadium.