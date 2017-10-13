Employee ‘SPIRIT’ celebrated at Antrim Bus and Rail Centre

Antrim Bus and Rail Centre has struck platinum in the 2017 SPIRIT of Translink Facility Awards which recognise the efforts of Translink employees right across NI.

These new Awards, in partnership with Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, embrace the company’s 4 main corporate responsibility themes (Go Safe, Go Eco, Go Healthy and Go Together) and are judged across key criteria assessing resource efficiency, energy and carbon, biodiversity, health and wellbeing activities, stakeholder, employee and community engagement as well as employee culture, behaviour and leadership.

More than 40 Translink locations took part in this inaugural year of the Awards and Translink plans to expand the scheme further with a commitment to enhancing customer experience and safety. The initiative also ensures the business upholds its environmental-responsibility focus, making Northern Ireland a more attractive place to live and work while supporting the local economy.

Top Platinum Award were presented to six facilities including Craigavon Bus Station, Portadown Train Station, Downpatrick Buscentre, Antrim Bus & Rail Centre and Europa Buscentre. Gold Awards went to a further 20 facilities and the overall average score across all 43 participating locations was 85%.

Translink Chief Executive, Chris Conway, said: “These Awards celebrate our colleague’s contribution to delivering our corporate values; what we call the SPIRIT of Translink - Safety, People, Innovation, Responsibility, Integrity and Teamwork. “This year’s participants set an impressive standard and I’d like to congratulate everyone who took part – they’re making a positive and lasting difference, improving the passenger journey experience, demonstrating the company’s corporate responsibility focus and instilling a sense of pride in our work space”

The Spirit of Translink Awards are independently judged by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful. Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful Chief Executive Ian Humphreys said: “These awards demonstrate the high value Translink places on its employees in helping them provide the very best experiences for passengers and the general public who interact with Translink facilities.”