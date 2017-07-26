Entrants sought for NI Dementia Friendly Awards

Alzheimer’s Society’s Northern Ireland Dementia Friendly Awards are on the lookout for people who are improving the lives of those affected by dementia

Now in their third year, the awards celebrate people who are raising awareness, changing attitudes and challenging misunderstanding around dementia.

The awards team wants to hear from people who are leading the dementia movement, inspiring others and are determined to transform the dementia landscape forever.

This year there are 12 awards up for grabs across 10 categories, including: Dementia Friendly Organisation, Community Partnershp, Dementia Friends Champion, Innovation, Young person’s contribution, Journalist and Inspiring Individual.

The team are also introducing two new categories to celebrate individual and group fundraiser of the year and journalist of the year.

Anyone who has made a difference to the lives of people affected by dementia is encouraged to enter. Industry experts will unite with people affected by dementia to choose the winners.

Nominations close at Midnight on Friday, September 15. Enter by searching ‘Dementia Friendly Awards’ at alzheimers.org.uk. Entrants can nominate themselves or others.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony in Belfast on Tuesday, November 28, by Alzheimer’s Society Ambassador, Sarah Travers.