Farm safety lessons for CAFRE starters

New students at CAFRE have been given an accredited ‘crash’ course in farm safety at its Greenmount Campus.

Farming continues to have the poorest safety record of any occupation in the UK however award-winning charity, the Farm Safety Foundation has been working closely with the NI Farm Safety Partnership, YFCU, HSENI and DAERA to encourage young farmers aged between 16 and 40 to think about safety in the hope that the number of accidents, major or minor, decrease and lives are saved.

The Foundation has worked with experts in Health & Safety to develop a unique course which has already been delivered to 2,700 students in 46 colleges throughout the UK and on September 12 the team brought this accredited training to CAFRE. Every further education Agriculture and Land based Engineering student will undertake the training and will have the opportunity to receive a certificate upon completion based on assessment of course participation and the results of a review exercise.

Demand throughout the UK for the programme has been unprecedented with 31 colleges having scheduled dates for 2017 and an additional seven on a reserve list. The unique and innovative learning experience invites students to work out what has happened at various “accident scenes”, debate what immediate action should be taken in each case, contemplate First Aid implications and explore what measures should be taken to prevent the accident happening in the future. CAFRE’s Dr Stephen Graham said: “Young people are such an important target group for this farm safety message as the future of the industry”.