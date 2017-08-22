The fifth annual Round-table gathering will be held in The Parish Centre, All Saints Church, Ballymena, on Saturday, September 9, from 1-4.30 pm.

Everyone is invited to register to attend and to talk and listen to Bairbre Cahill, wife and mother of four children, author, public speaker and Pastoral Development worker from the Diocese of Raphoe, who will speak on the theme of Faith in the Family.

The issue of faith and families has been raised at all the Ballymena Round Tables so far, and this year, in preparation for the World Meeting of Families next August, the organisers decided to ask Bairbre to attend to explore growing faith in challenging times. Bairbre most recently wrote about ‘The Experience and Challenge of Families’ in a new book called ‘Exploring Amoris Laetitia, Opening the Pope’s Love Letter to Families’ which was launched on August 22. The Round Table organisers hope that their latest meeting will be an opportunity to explore ways in which everyone, young and old, parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, Godparents, can work to grow faith within their own hearts, their families and and in the family of the parish and church.

Other speakers are Baroness Nuala O’Loan and Fr Paddy Delargy, and the Round Table will be facilitated by Janice McKeith.

Everyone is welcome to the fifth Round-Table which is free of charge and at which tea/coffee and tray-bakes will be served. There will be a basket on the day for voluntary contributions. To register or for further information contact the Parish Centre at 2563 1236, allsaintspc@outlook.com, Janice McKeith at 07927089125 or Nuala O’Loan at 07769974970.