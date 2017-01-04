Floral Art Group Founder turns author

The founder and president of Ballymena Floral Art Group has used her lifetime experiences to become a published author.

Sandra Carson’s beautifully illustrated book ‘Collect, Create and Celebrate with Autumn and Winter Flora’ binds together her talents as a flower arranger, flower painter and writer.

Sandra is deeply passionate about nature and is saddened by the lack of countryside experiences in the children and youth of today.

Some two years ago, a weekly article in Country Life by Agromenes featuring autumn inspired her to address that void in book form using her own lifetime experiences and talents as a flower painter, writer and flower arranger in book form.

The result is much more than a ‘how to do it’; it is a personal journey and features poetry, paintings and stunning images.

The Floral Art Group over which she presides has congratulated her on her book which is available from Camerons’ Bookshop, Ballymena, priced £30.