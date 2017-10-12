Floral Art Group members flourish at NIGFAS competitions

Ballymena Floral Art Group have extended congratulations to four of their lady members who excelled in competitions held at the NIGFAS (N Ireland Group of Flower Arrangement Societies) annual general meeting at Parkhall College in Antrim on Saturday, October 7.

They are: Julie Carlisle: who took first place in Novice Class (Autumn Melody) and was awarded the The Nancy Carson Trophy. Julie’s entry was also awarded the ‘Judge’s Choice’ and received The Helen Ross Trophy.

Heather Hume: who took first place in Open Class (Sea Murmurs) and was awarded The Olive Gibson Rose Bowl. Heather also came second in theOpen Class (Pas De Deux) and thirrd in Open Belminster Class (Striking A Different Note) and was also awarded The Peggy Thomas Trophy for ‘Best use of Garden Plant Material’.

Colleen Hamill: who came second in the Intermediate Class (Good Vibrations); and Janet Wilson who was commended in the Open Class (Pas de Deux)

Colleen Hamill and Julie Carlisle were alaso very Highly Commended in The Belminster Class (Striking a different Note).

The Group are now looking forward to their annual Open Charity Night which will take place on Wednesday, November 22, in Tullyglass House Hotel when the very talented Richard Haslam (RHS Chelsea Gold Medal Winner) will give his interpretation of ‘Holly, Ivy and A Little Bling’.

Trade stands and craft stalls will be available from 6pm. The demonstration begins at 7.30pm.

An admission fee of £10 is payable at the door with a donation going to ‘Ballymena Hospice Support Group For Children.’

The Ivan Watt MacMillan Floral Art Competition, ‘Deck The Halls’, will also be judged at this event along with a photographic competition depicting Seasonal Enchantment.

Details of these two competitions, which are open to everyone, will be available on facebook.com/ballymenafloralart.