Flower Show and Summer Fair fun on August 19

Gardeners, bakers, and floral artists, whether seasoned or novice, from Larne can join with their counterparts from throughout the borough in Larne on August 19 for the third annual Mid and East Antrim Flower Show and Summer Fair.

The Flower Show, which is being held at the Market Yard in Larne, is an opportunity for all citizens to help create a marvellous extravaganza of flowers, fruit, vegetables, and home baked delights.

Categories include cut flowers, pot plants, vegetables, flower arrangement and home industry.

Citizens can also enter your Monster Veg and Novelty Veg and the Junior Section encourages children up to 16 years old to showcase their budding talent.

All entries are welcomed, whatever your skill levels.

There is sure to be a category to appeal to everyone and participants can enter into as many classes as they wish.

The accompanying Summer Fair offers plenty of activities to keep the whole family entertained including music, food demonstrations, practical workshops and play activities.

The Show and Fair will be open to the public from 1-4pm.