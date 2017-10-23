Forest Schools programme seeking budding ‘tree-nees’

The applications for the 2018 Forest Schools programme in the Mid & East Antrim borough have officially opened.

The programme, which is funded by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and delivered by the Northern Ireland Forest School Association, promotes sustainable outdoor education programmes to inspire innovative teaching methods and encourage curiosity and exploration.

It also hopes to give young people a sense of community and civic pride. The concept is based on a Scandinavian idea that children’s contact with nature at a young age is extremely important.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Cllr Paul Reid said: “Council ran the Forest School programme for the first time this year, from January to June 2017, and received positive feedback from those involved. I am delighted that this programme has captured the imagination of our young citizens, and to announce the Forest School programme will run again in 2018.

“Every school in the Borough has been invited to apply to become a Forest School and three successful schools will be chosen and notified in November 2017.

“The Forest School Programme will then from run January to June 2018 with a final awards ceremony in June 2018.”

Application forms must be submitted by 12 noon on Wednesday, November 8.