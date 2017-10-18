Formal time for St Louis’ Year 14s

St Louis’ Year 14 formal, which took place in Galgorm Resort and Spa on September 29, was an exceptionally stylish event and a great way for the class of 2018 to celebrate their final year together before the pressures of exams commence.

Well done to the formal committee for their meticulous planning which ensured that it was a truly memorable night for all.

For more photographs of the night, see next week’s Ballymena Times.

Photographs kindly submitted.