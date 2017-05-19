Former Academy pupils gather at London reunion

London’s Whitehall was the venue recently for a reunion of former Ballymena Academy pupils.

The reception was hosted by the Old Pupils’ Association President, Lord John Alderdice, in the surroundings of the National Liberal Club, where he and his wife Joan welcomed former pupils who had travelled from across the UK. Lord Alderdice introduced one of his contemporaries from school, now Head of Material Science at Cambridge University, who grew up in Leighinmohr Avenue.

Ben Kennedy, Kerri Smyth and D. Holmes at the Ballymena Academy Old Pupil's Reunion in Whitehall on May 12.

This year marks an important anniversary for Ballymena Academy as it is 50 years, come September, since the school moved from Thomas Street to its present site on the Galgorm Road.

The Association is organising a series of celebratory events including a tennis tournament in a few weeks’ time, a formal in the Ivory Pavilion at Galgorm Castle in October and the annual Boxing Day sports bonanza.