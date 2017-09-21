Fourtowns PS presented with defibrillator by Lowry Trust

Fourtowns Primary School have been delighted to receive a defibrillator from Karen and David Lowry of the Steven Lowry Memorial Trust.

The family of Ahoghill man Steven Lowry, who collapsed and died in 2011 aged 27 as a result of a sudden heart attack after sport training, set up the Trust to raise funds for community defibrillators.

They have since donated numerous defibrillators in his memory which have been stationed in areas popular with sports teams and community groups.

Volunteers have been trained in the use of the defibrillators, each of which is accompanied by a plaque in memory of Steven.