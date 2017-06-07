Free training for carers of people living with dementia

Cullybackey will be the venue from June 14 for a free four week training course for people who support or care for a person living with dementia.

The course, being held in the village’s Dr John McKelvey Community Centre, will continue throughout the summer.

These four weekly, two and a half hour sessions offer the chance to learn more about the condition and how it affects the individual. With a choice of three separate rounds of courses starting over the summer and two time slots available, the aim is to make it as easy as possible for carers to attend.

Round one starts on June 14 and continues on June 21, June 28 and July 5 from 2-4.30pm Round two starts on July 26 and continues on August 2, August 9, and August 16 from 2-4.30pm. Round three which starts on August 30 and continues on September 6,and September 13, also runs from 2- 4.30pm

The training aims to help people understand more about the condition and its symptoms, including the sort of behaviours that people may display which can at times be challenging. It also provides an opportunity for those supporting a person with dementia to talk openly in a friendly and confidential environment about their experiences and the impact it is having on them.

Support and advice will be given on topics including Legal and financial matters; Learning to manage stress and coping techniques; Health, self-care and well-being.

To book a place contact 028 9038 7480 or e-mail NICaregiver.Training@alzheimers.org.uk