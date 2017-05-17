Funding boost for Ballymena Area Children’s Contact Service

Ballymena Area Children’s Contact Service is among the latest local groups to benefit from Asda Foundation support.

Asda Ballyclare Community Champion, Claione Alderdice, presented the organisation with £500 and also presented and Doagh Preschool Playgroup with £200 - as chosen by shoppers through the Green Token Giving Scheme.

Working with children from birth up to 16 years old, Ballymena Area Children’s Contact Service provides a safe, friendly and neutral place for young people from separated families to spend time with one or both parents.

The donation will be used to provide toys and entertainment, along with refreshments, for the visiting families.

Nicola Newbury, Volunteer Co-Ordinator at Ballymena Area Children’s Contact Service, said: “The Asda Foundation donation will make a real difference when it comes to providing activities for the children who use our Ballymena centre.

“We want to create an environment which makes the most of family time together, whether it is playing a board game or having a chat over tea and toast. With help from our dedicated volunteers, this is a service we can now provide to more local children thanks to Asda.”

Claione Alderdice, Asda Ballyclare Community Champion, said: “It is heart-warming to hear how the local groups which the Asda Foundation supports are transforming the lives of those they work with. An important part of my role is being out in the community, and I look forward to visiting the Ballymena Area Children’s Contact Service and Doagh Preschool Playgroup to see first-hand how the donations have helped the children they work with.