Fundraising duo outrun zombies

A pair of fleet-footed Northern Health and Social Care Trust Speech and Language Therapists have raised a frightfully good £600 for the Stroke Association.

Speech and Language Therapists Jennifer Handforth and Pauline O’Neill survived the recent 6K Zombie Run at The Jungle and amounted £600 for the charity.

In addition to running, overcoming obstacles and manoeuvring through mud, the brave pair were also chased by blood-thirsty ‘Zombies’.

That failed to stop them in their race to the finish and they recently presented a cheque to Madeline Donnelly from the Stroke Association at Antrim Area Hospital.

Madeline Donnelly said: “On behalf of the Stroke Association, I would just like to say a massive thank you to Jennifer and Pauline for raising this incredible amount. All money raised from their Zombie Run will go towards supporting local stroke survivors across Northern Ireland. Stroke can have a devastating impact on people and families but with the right support, there can be life after stroke.

A stroke is a brain attack which happens when the blood supply to the brain is cut off, caused by a clot or bleeding in the brain.

The Stroke Association provides Stroke Support and Communication Plus programmes across the Northern Trust area.

The Stroke Support Service is a flexible and tailored service designed to support stroke survivors, their families and carers with recovery after a stroke.

The Stroke Association’s SLT Communication Plus programme aims to increase participants’ knowledge and awareness of stroke and associated communication difficulties post stroke i.e aphasia. It supports participants in improving their communication skills for everyday living and also explores the changes and impacts of living with a long term communication difficulty and encourages participants to consider options and goals for the future. For more information visit www.stroke.org.uk