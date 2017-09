Fourtowns Primary School have raised £300 for Cancer Fund for Children by baking and selling buns.

Pupils presented the £300 proceeds of their recent school Bake Sale to Susannah (Cancer Fund for Children) and past pupil Molly Taylor.

Pictured at the presentation of the cheque for �300 from Fourtowns Primary School are - Susannah from the Cancer Fund for Children, Molly Taylor (a past pupil) and her mum Lisa. The funds were raised through a school bake sale.

Each class baked their own buns and sold them at break time to raise money for the charity.