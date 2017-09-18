Glarryford Exhibition will celebrate rural community

A free exhibition event is being staged in Glarryford Farmers’ Hall on September 30 from 1-4.30pm and 6.30-9.30pm to celebrate the history of the local rural community.
The exhibition which is supported by the local Young Farmers will feature photos, publications and newspaper articles spanning several decades and capturing the people and events making those memories. Refreshments will be served. All welcome.
Meanwhile Glarryford YFC’s first meeting of the winter season attracted 19 new members. All who turned up enjoyed a night of games and activities provided by Robert Shannon.
It’s still not too late to join the young farmers, contact Jessica Reid at the Club which meets in Glarryford Farmer’s Hall for more information.
