Glarryford members in fine voice at in Young Farmers’ Public Speaking Final

YFCU members recently participated in the final of the Public Speaking Competition 2017 which sought to find the best prepared and impromptu public speakers in Northern Ireland and the judges had a difficult time discerning the winners in each of the classes.

Pictured fifth from left is Amy Gregg of Glarryford YFC who came second in the 12-14 years prepared category with (from left) David Cairns from sponsor NFU Mutual, fellow category winners Rachel McCollum of Coleraine YFC; Allister Crawford of Seskinore YFC, YFCU President James Speers and Guest Speaker Cyril Millar.

Fellow Glarryford member Peter Alexander came third in the 25-30 Prepared category of the competition.

