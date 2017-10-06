Glarryford Women’s Institute look back on successful year at a.g.m.

Glarryford Women’s Institute members and guests gathered for their annual general meeting recently in their traditional Farmer’s Hall venue to reflect on a successful past year and look forward to the next.

Outgoing President Margaret Ferguson welcomed everyone before handing over proceedings to Marlene Walsh, Riada Area Representative, assisted by tellers Anne Patton and Irene Nevin.

Marlene Walsh (L) presents Joan Forsythe (Centre) and Jean Sayers (R) with the Glarryford WI 60th Anniversary Bowl

The financial and yearly reports were read and adopted and Marlene then declared all offices vacant and a ballot was held for the new committee who were elected as: Adeline Cherry, Eithna Crawford, Deborah Erwin, Olive Gillespie, Marion Gregg, Anne Johnston, May Kirkpatrick, Nan McLaughlin, Irene Millar, Sandra Patton, Tracy Paul, Alison Reid and Gillian Reid.

The outgoing committee served supper whilst the ballot for president was conducted, with May Kirkpatrick being elected to the top position.

Marlene went on to present the annual Competitions Cup jointly to Gertie Milligan and Jacqueline Matthews.

The crystal bowl awarded to the institute by Federation Chairman Elizabeth Warden in celebration of Glarryford’s 60th

Newly elected president of Glarryford WI, May Kirkpatrick (L) and Marlene Walsh (R), Riada Area Representative

anniversary, was presented to outgoing secretary, Joan Forsythe and outgoing treasurer, Jean Sayers.

Margaret then conducted her final business meeting with a round-up of Glarryford’s success at the Ballymena Show including winning the Runciman Bowl for the most points received by a WI and receipt of the Jane Black Trophy for most points awarded to a Slemish WI member by Glarryford member, Annie McAlonan. Sandra Patton was also congratulated for her first prize in the craft section.

The meeting then moved on to news of the recent arrival of grandchildren for some of the members and the sad announcement of the recent death of past member Lizzie McLaughlin. Margaret concluded by thanking all members for their support over the past two years and extended her best wishes to May and the new committee for their year ahead. The president’s chain was handed over to May and Margaret was presented with the Past President’s Bowl. The monthly competition was won by Marion Gregg,