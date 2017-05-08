Glens walk for Meningitis Research

Meningitis Research Foundation (MRF) is appealing to walkers in Ballymena and Antrim to join them at Glenariff Forest Park on Sunday, June 4.

Queen of the Glens of Antrim, Glenariff sweeps majestically down to the sea at Waterfoot with views of the Mull of Kintyre and offers a great setting for fundraising walks in aid of a charitable cause.

Walks begin at 11am and 2pm, to take account of peoples’ varying schedules on a Sunday.

Walkers can either follow the spectacular Viewpoint Trail or less challenging, but picturesque Waterfall Trail.

Registration to take part is £15 for adults, with senior citizens and children £5, and families of four, £35. T

This includes car parking at Glenariff and a guide from the charity which also asks that each walker also raises a minimum of £30 sponsorship.

It pointsou that there are around 3400 cases of meningitis and septicaemia in the UK and Ireland each year. Unfortunately around 10% of cases are fatal and approximately one third of survivors are left with serious after effects including deafness or blindness or arthritis.

The charity funds pioneering medical research into meningitis and septicaemia, which has led to many vital breakthroughs. It also promotes vital symptom awareness to health professionals and the public, and provides free one-to-one support to those who have been affected by the illnesses. Of every pound raised, 92 pence goes directly into the charity’s work. To take part, call Johnny at MRF on 082 90 321283 or 07428 239665 or email johnnyb@meningitis.org