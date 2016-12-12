Gracehill Country Market presents funds to its chosen charities for 2016

Members of Gracehill Country Market presenting donations to Rev Sarah Groves (centre) from Gracehill Moravian Church and to their other chosen charities Save the Children Fund, represented by Mrs Maureen Chesney and Mrs Irene Hyndman (seated left) and The Alzheimer’s Society, represented by Mrs Margaret Guirney and Mrs Margaret Turtington. (seated right)

Gracehill Country Markets wish all their customers a very Happy Christmas! (Submitted Picture).