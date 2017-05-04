Gran Canaria performances for Kellswater Band and Arran Dancing School

Kellswater Flute Band and the Arran School of Irish Dance have just returned from a successful trip to Gran Canaria where they represented the Borough on the island by taking part in a number of Concerts in the capital Las Palmas

The multi award winning Band and Dance School visited the island at the invitation of the British community via the British School in Tafira. Performances at the British Church and Parque Doramas in central Las Palmas were attended by both British ex-pats and Canarian locals.

Arran Dancing School members who performed in Gran Canaria.

The visit was also part of a cultural exchange between the British School and Kellswater Band, organised through Band member Claire McDonald who is Head of Music at the British School.

Pupils from the Canarian school visited Northern Ireland in February to take part in the Ballymena Festival and a joint concert with Kellswater Band and the Arran School.

