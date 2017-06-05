Great Big Walk in Templepatrick

Templepatrick Action Community Association and the Parkgate community group hosted their Big Lunch as part of the Great Get together which will officially take place June 16-18.

The National Lottery funded Great Big Walk is walking up an appetite for the Big Lunch and shining a light on all the people who work to connect their communities.

The Great Big Walk came through Templepatrick on Sunday stopping at Castle Upton for The Big Lunch run by the TACA group including Eden Project Communities network members Caroline Douglas and Anna Kinnahan.

At the Castle Upton event on Sunday June 4 the crowd remembered all those effected by recent atrocities in London and Manchester.

The purpose of the #greatbigwalk is to shine a light on the ordinary people doing great things to improve community spirit in their area. Ten walkers from across the UK started off in Jo Cox’s hometown of Batley on May 30, (with Jo Brand sounding the starting Klaxon) and are walking every day up until the main UK-wide big Lunch date this year, June 18. The Finale is at the Holyland Big Lunch in Belfast, which will be an intercultural celebration involving the muslim family centre, the roma community, the Wildflower alley community group, City Church Belfast and other diverse groups. It is the highlight of the Great Get Together celebration on the anniversary of Jo Cox’s death.

Pictured at the Templepatrick event are Bill McEvoy,Danny Kinahan, Billy Cathcart, Olivia Cosgrove, Noel Johnston, Anna Kinahan, Peter Stewart, Caroline Douglas and Andrew McConnell.

Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press