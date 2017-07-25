‘Green’ County Antrim schools fly the eco flag

Schools in County Antrim are among the growing number of schools province wide that continue to excel in the international Eco-Schools programme.

The free to enter programme has achieved a record number of Green Flag awards for the sixth consecutive year and awarded their 1000th Green Flag.

A leading environmental education programme, Eco-Schools is a pupil-led initiative with the aim to make environmental awareness and practical action an intrinsic part of school life.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Council works with schools across the borough, providing support to get them through the process to achieve the prestigious green flag award.

Currently four schools in the borough, including Parkhall Primary and Templepatrick Primary, proudly hold a Green Flag for their environmental efforts within the school and the wider community.

Eco-Schools (www.eco-schoolsni.org) is operated by environmental charity, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, which is dedicated to inspiring everyone to help make Northern Ireland a cleaner, greener and healthier place in which to live.

The programme which has gone from strength-to-strength in recent years is supported by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

This school year 149 schools achieved the prestigious, internationally recognised Green Flag award in recognition of the excellent progress they have been making in protecting the environment and moving towards a more sustainable future.