St Patrick’s Church on Ballymena’s Castle Street was the setting recently for the annual Seven Towers & Massereene Masonic Service.

Held on May 14, the event was hosted by Harmony Masonic Lodge 428 as part of their Centenary Celebrations.

Rev Mark McConnell pictured with participants at the The Annual Seven Towers & Massereene Masonic Service was held in St Patricks Parish Church Castle Street, Ballymena.

This is a significant year in history of the Lodge and the service formed one event of several planned to celebrate its 100th year.

Right Worshipful Provincial Grand Master, R.W. Bro. John Dickson and Rev Mark McConnell at the special Annual Seven Towers & Massereene Masonic Servic in St Patrick's Church, Ballymena.

Brethren walk to the church for the 3pm start on May 14 of the Annual Ballymena Masonic Service in St Patrick's Church,Castle Street,hosted by Harmony Masonic Lodge No. 428 as part of their Centenary Celebrations. This is significant year in the Lodge's history and the service forms one event of several planned events to celebrate the 100th year.