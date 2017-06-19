Harryville pupils get on board with turning hoardings into art

A Ballymena primary school has answered a construction firm’s call to get creative and make their site a work of art.

EHA Group, headquartered at Campsie Business Park, have partnered with Harryville Primary School to enter the Ivor Goodsite Hoarding competition launched by the Considerate Constructors’ Scheme.

The annual competition encourages constructors to engage with local communities by asking them to help design and decorate their hoardings and turn them into works of art.

Now in its fifth year, the competition enables children of all ages to unleash their artistic skills on site hoardings which brightens up construction sites for the local community for the duration of the building project, while building closer links between contractors and the local community.

Mark Gilmore, Contracts Director EHA Group, said: “EHA are delighted to work along with Harryville Primary school, located beside one of our current social housing projects in partnership with Clanmill Housing.

“It is the first time we have entered the Considerate Contractors hoarding competition and we have found it to be a great way to integrate further with the local community around our build. We are very keen to integrate with the local community on all of our projects and have already collaborated with the local innovation centre in Ballymena prior to the hoarding competition. It all ties in with our dedication to achieve best practice under the Code of Considerate Practice.”

Lesley Meikle, Principal at Harryville Primary School, said: “We were thrilled to have been invited to be part of such a creative project by the EHA Group. Our pupils here at Harryville really enjoyed planning, designing and creating their pieces of art which combine to make such attractive hoarding for around the building site, which indeed benefits our entire community. Such creativity also promotes good learning and raises awareness with children on how important safety is around the building site.”

As part of this competition, the Considerate Constructors Scheme also pledges to make a minimum donation of four per cent plus VAT per competition entry to the Child Accident Prevention Trust (CAPT).

Considerate Constructors Scheme CEO Edward Hardy said: “The Scheme is always impressed by the standard of entries received from our registered sites, companies and suppliers, who engage with their communities in such a positive and inspirational way. We look forward to seeing this year’s colourful and constructive works of art which make a great contribution to improving the image of the construction industry.”