Have a heart for rescue dog Molly

Staff at Dogs Trust Ballymena are hoping an overlooked rescue dog finds love this Valentine’s day after waiting nearly six months for that special someone at the charity’s Rehoming Centre in Ballymena.

Bassett Hound cross Molly is described by staff as a “wonderful dog” with tonnes of love to give yet has sadly been overlooked by potential adopters.

Staff are concerned that the nine-year-old dog is becoming lonelier by the day, despite being showered with affection by her canine carers. Her carers and canine chums alike all have their fingers, and paws, crossed that she’ll be whisked off to her forever home very soon.

Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Ballymena, Oonagh Phillips, said: “All of us at the Rehoming Centre adore Molly as she is such a special girl. However we are concerned that she misses having a family to call their own. She’s a super dog with a fantastic personality so we just can’t work out why nobody wants her. All of us at Dogs Trust Ballymena are hoping, this Valentine’s Day, somebody out there realises Molly is their “pawfect” match!”

Molly is a gentle pooch and her ideal day is spent exploring the great outdoors and having a good ol’ sniff around before snuggling for an afternoon snooze. If you’re interested in rehoming her, call Dogs Trust Ballymena on 0300 303 0292.