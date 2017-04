Here are a few photos from the Ballymena Times archive to get you all talking.

There’s nothing quite like pictures from the past to bring back memories of family and friends at school or work, or teammates in sport.

Girls of Cambridge House School who were runners-up in the 1989 Cawoods Home Safety competition.

If you’ve got pictures to share, we’d like to see them. Email to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk.

Ahoghill YFC members Helen Sibbett, Roy McMillan and Barbara Hanna in a Parent's Night sketch, 1989.

Nigel Donaldson operates the Orac Lathe in the manufacturing technical lab to potential Tech students. 1989.

Mr and Mrs Stanley Gordon display the trophy won by Ahoghill YFC at the 89 Arts Festival for most outstanding merit.