Ballymena hooker Stevie Smith with his Lions cap. 1989.

Phoebe Robinson, Power Rose Bowl joint winner, and Elizabeth Steele, Runner up, at the Nine Glens Festivval, '89.

First Portglenone BB team who won the Irish Region Football Tournament. 1989

Gwen McCaw, Seven Towers Schooo, winner of the John Graham Memorial Cup, 1989