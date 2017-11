Here are a few photos from the Ballymena Times archive to get you all talking.

There’s nothing quite like pictures from the past to bring back memories of family and friends at school or work, or teammates in sport.

Wilson McVeigh (right) District Manager of the Nationwide Building Society presents a sponsorship cheque for Paramount Supporters' Club to Alan O'Loan. 1989

If you’ve got pictures to share, we’d like to see them. Email to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk.

See this week’s Ballymena Times for more old pics.

Jean Gaston, winner of The Times' VIP competition receives her prize from Lesley McClean - 1989.

MIchael Carey (George Sloan Centre Assistant Manager) and Weir Carson ( Centre Manager) receive a cheque for funds raised at a Fancy Dress Ball to go towards new Centre equipment. 1989.