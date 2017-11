Here are a few photos from the Ballymena Times archive to get you all talking.

There’s nothing quite like pictures from the past to bring back memories of family and friends at school or work, or team mates in sport.

Mr and Mrs Raymond Henry and son Niall present the proceeds of a charity night to Dr Lim of the Children's Medical Centre, Waveney Hosptital. 1989

Alastair McMurray and James Ross pictured at the Ulster Covenant Display in Cullybackey High School. 1989.

Members of Ballymena Round Table and their wives pictured at a Valentines Jazz Night in Montgomerys Bar. 1989.