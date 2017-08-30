Irish Beltex Breeders Club Summer Show success for Glenarm family

The August Bank Holiday proved to be very successful for the O’Neill family from Glenarm as they took part in the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club’s Summer Show and Export Sale held at Dungannon Farmers Mart.

Their Shearling Ewe, Lagyveagh Bambi, won its class and was also named Female Champion on the day.

Top price on the day was 980gns paid out for the O’Neill’s Shearling Ram, Lagyveagh Ben. The O’Neill’s also had the top priced female with 820gns paid out for their female champion, Lagyveagh Bambi.

Pictured is Eddie O’Neill, Lagyveagh Flock, with their Female Champion, Lagyveagh Bambi and judge, David Thornley.