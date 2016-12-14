Kevin calls on your support for refugees

Trócaire worker Kevin Donnelly from Antrim is asking the people of the town and wider County to support the charity’s work with refugees and other vulnerable groups throughout the developing world this Christmas.

Last year, over £830,000 was donated to Trócaire at Christmas, allowing the humanitarian agency to provide life-changing support to communities in over 20 countries.

Kevin said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to the people of Co. Antrim for their continued support of Trócaire’s overseas programmes. I have seen the impact these donations have made on the ground. It is no exaggeration to say that they are life-changing. Now more than ever we need to give the gift of hope and solidarity to those experiencing conflict and extreme poverty in the developing world. Our Christmas appeal is vital for supporting our projects throughout the year, while our ethical Christmas gifts range allows people in Co. Antrim to buy real, practical gifts for some of the most vulnerable.”