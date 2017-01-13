Linda is Open Farm mentor

Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend has appointed a new farm mentor, Linda Davis from Laurelview Farm in Templepatrick.

As a mentor, Linda will provide key support to participating farmers, especially those new to hosting the public on their farms during the event in June.

The farm mentor role is intended as an impartial channel for participating farmers to give feedback on the management of the event but also as an additional layer of support for farmers beyond the event organisers.

Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend Chairman and UFU President Barclay Bell said: “Linda, and her team at Laurelview Farm, has taken part in each Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend since the initiative began in 2012. She has a wealth of experience that will help other farm hosts who can contact her for practical advice and help.”

Bank of Ireland UK Head of Agriculture NI William Thompson added: “Linda and her husband Robert have been great supporters of Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend and their enthusiasm will no doubt inspire other farmers who decide to take part.”

Linda is looking forward to supporting other farmers in advance of opening their gates in June 2017.

She said, “Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend is a great initiative allowing the public to know more about the local farming industry. We have been proud to host for the past five years and always look forward to the event coming up. It is a great opportunity to work with local Young Farmers’ clubs and local food producers to showcase our industry to the general public, many of which have no access to working farms.”

Recruitment for farms willing to participate in Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend 2017 is still open. The event will run on June 17 and 18 with school visits, by prior arrangement, planned for June 16. In addition to the service of a mentor, farmers that sign up to host will also be given training in advance and a range of resources to help them get prepared.