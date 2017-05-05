Lois is crowned Antrim County ‘Spelling Bee’ Champion

Groggan Primary School is all abuzz as one of their pupils has emerged the winner of the Antrim County Spelling Bee.

Lois Angell was among 23 spelling enthusiasts from around the county who competed in the Antrim heat in Templepatrick Primary School on May 4.

Winner Lois will now go on to take part in the Provincial Spelling Bee competition before the overall final in June, where the four provincial winners will battle it out to be crowned the 2017 Eason Spelling Bee Champion.

Primary Seven students from schools across Northern Ireland have entered the competition this year, with the County Bees currently underway.

School children will be reciting words from the dictionary in a bid to be crowned the top speller on the island of Ireland.

Brendan Corbett, Group Head of Marketing at Eason which continued their media partnership with Cool FM and Downtown Radio for this year’s seventh annual Spelling Bee, said: “Now in its seventh year, Eason Spelling Bee continues to grow and registration in Northern Ireland has increased every year since 2011.

“This year’s competition is set to be the most exciting year yet with hundreds of young minds from across the island of Ireland hoping to win the Eason Spelling Bee 2017 Champion title.

“We continue to be more amazed each year by the incredible talent in each school and by the motivation and determination shown by these children. Spelling is a great way to open up the sphere of learning in a fun way and help to develop reading and literacy skills. The enthusiasm from teachers and parents around the country has been unbelievable and we can’t wait to meet all of this year’s ‘bees’!”