Lots of drama at Muckamore WI

Members of the Muckamore Women’s Institute Drama Group are celebrating their success in the Federation of Women’s Institutes of Northern Ireland 2017 Drama Festival which was held in Omagh at the start of the month.

Elizabeth Gray wrote and produced the one act comedy titled “It’s All In The Stars”. Muckamore won the Meg Adams Memorial Trophy for Second Overall play and Elizabeth Gray scooped the Christina McKeown Memorial Cup for the Best supporting actress in a play written by a member of the Federation of Women’s Institutes of Northern Ireland.

Ladies of Muckamore W.I. who took part in the Associated Country Women of the World Walk the World event.

Another budding actress, Sharon Carson, won the Cuthbertson Rose Bowl for Best Costume in a Play as well as winning the North West Drama Trophy for Best moment of Theatre.

The ladies were congratulated by Muckamore WI president Florence McFarland at their latest meeting when she also congratulated Ruth Wilson on winning the Best Lemon Meringue Pie at the Women’s Institute Area Spring Meeting.