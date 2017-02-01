‘Love living here? Council seeks citizens’ views for the future

Residents in Antrim and the wider borough are being invited to be part of shaping how people live and work in the area.

They are being encouraged to engage with two plans which together are aimed at shaping and driving the development of infrastructure and services for the benefit of all citizens in Antrim and Newtownabbey.

The Preferred Options Paper will help the Council to prepare the new Local Development Plan and is designed to promote debate on the important issues which will influence future development in the borough.

‘Love Living Here’ contains the draft outcomes and indicators for the Community Plan and is designed to provide a framework for informing how services are delivered across the Borough.

Speaking at the launch event, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor John Scott said: “We need residents, business owners and service providers to help shape the future of this Borough. It is really important that the people who live and work here, comment on these documents and are part of informing how they develop.”

For those who wish to respond or find out more, a public engagement event will be held in the Old Courthouse, Antrim, on Thursday, February 16, from 4-8pm.

The Mayor continued: “Both of these plans will be long term and ambitious. They will set out how we can continue to improve quality of life for our citizens through considered development and a focus on wellbeing. They present an opportunity to shape Antrim and Newtownabbey between now and 2030 so that we truly do Love Living Here.”

Full details of the two plans and the dates of public engagement events are available on the Council’s website www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk