M&S volunteers give Animal Sanctuary shop a make-over

Colleagues at M&S in Junction One have given a charity shop in Antrim town a much needed makeover.

Marks & Spencer has committed to support M&S colleagues across the UK in delivering one million hours of community volunteering by 2025, to help make a difference to the projects and initiatives that really matter in the communities it serves.

They kickstarted the volunteering in Antrim by renovating the Mid-Antrim Animal Sanctuary Charity Shop at 7 Castle Way in Antrim Town Centre.

M&S Junction One repainted, merchandised and organised both the shop and its stock room, taking two full days to complete the project. Nationwide, employees in every M&S store will join their colleagues in Antrim by helping to transform local projects that make a real difference.

Rodney Scullion, M&S Junction One Store Manager, said: “We were really excited to come together to support Inspire Wellbeing. Volunteering can make a profound difference to the communities in which we live, work and play – we believe that lots of the small actions from lots of people, can collectively have a huge impact. We had a great time helping the Mid-Antrim Animal Sanctuary.”

Sarah Rafter, Mid-Antrim Animal Sanctuary, said: “We are delighted to have been selected by M&S Junction One not only as the store’s Charity of the Year, but also as a beneficiary through the Making Every Moment Special Initiative. Working in partnership with M&S has taught us valuable retailing skills such as attractively displaying our stock.”