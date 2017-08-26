Making scones is ‘wee buns’ to Siobhan

A Dunadry woman has reached the final of Northern Ireland’s ‘ Greatest Scone’ competition.

Siobhan Donnelly from Dunadry has been recognised as a finalist in the ‘Golden Cow Softer Scone Competition following a search to find Northern Ireland’s greatest scone recipe.

To celebrate the launch of its new ‘Golden Cow Softer’, Golden Cow collaborated with the experts at Belfast Cookery School to embark on a search to find Northern Ireland’s best scone.

Entries were whittled down to just three finalists who were invited to Belfast Cookery School where they created their signature scones under the watchful eye of the judges and battled it out to win the coveted title of Northern Ireland’s greatest scone recipe.

The judges chose three finalists who all brought something different to the table. Siobhan Donnelly from Dunadry baked her original recipe for an amazing Classic Scone, Pauline Dixon from Newcastle in County Down created Raspberry and Lemon Drizzle Scones with her own unique twist, and overall winner Lynne Crowther created savoury Posh Cheese Scones.

Ian Hunter, mentor and chef at Belfast Cookery School said: “We were delighted to partner with Golden Cow to find the best scone recipe in Northern Ireland and we were really impressed by the standard of all the entries that we received.

“The three finalists created amazing scones and they all should be very proud of themselves for getting this far in the competition. With three very different scones, it was extremely difficult to choose a winner. Siobhan and Pauline both baked scones that tasted phenomenal but Lynne’s savoury cheese scones were technical perfection.”

Speaking at the final Bronagh Clarke, Marketing Manager, Golden Cow said: “All three finalists today really demonstrated the passion that there is for cooking and baking in homes across Northern Ireland.”

As runner up, Siobhan received vouchers for Belfast Cookery School and all three finalists took home a hamper of brand new ‘Golden Cow Softer’ so that they can continue to bake their signature recipes, with the same award winning Golden Cow taste, to share with their families and friends.