Marks and Spencer volunteers ‘make it matter’ in Ballymena

Staff of Marks & Spencers Ballymena have shown they are determined to ‘Make it Matter’ in the community.

As part of June’s Make It Matter Day M&S has committed to support their colleagues in delivering one million hours of community volunteering by 2025, to help make a difference to the projects and initiatives that really matter in the communities it serves.

The volunteering in Ballymena was kickstarted recently by M&S colleagues with the hosting of a party at the town’s Women’s Aid, including a bouncy castle and outdoor games for children, and craft tables for guests.

M&S also supported the Ballymena Gateway Club’s annual summer outing with a donation of £500, as well as through staff volunteering to attend the event.

Nationwide, employees in every M&S store will join their colleagues in Ballymena by helping to transform local projects that make a real difference.

Tanya Magee, Store Manager Ballymena, said: “We were really excited to come together to support these charities. Volunteering can make a profound difference to the communities in which we live, work and play – we believe that lots of the small actions from lots of people, can collectively have a huge impact. We had a great time helping Women’s Aid and the Ballymena Gateway Club.”

Extending thanks to the Ballymena M&S staff, Brian Boyd, Ballymena Gateway Club, said: “As a self-sufficient organisation donations are the lifeline which keeps the Gateway Club financially viable.”